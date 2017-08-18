Lexington Grocery Store Briefly Evacuated Due to Chemical Leak

(Photo: Lexington Police)

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - A Lexington grocery store was briefly evacuated Friday night after a chemical leak in the store.

Lexington police said Friday night the leak was at the Food Lion on North Lake Drive. The chemicals came from a refrigerant line, according to Lexington County Fire Services.

No injuries were reported.

By 10 p.m., fire services say they'd fixed the leak.

