Lexington Grocery Store Briefly Evacuated Due to Chemical Leak

wltx 10:39 PM. EDT August 18, 2017

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - A Lexington grocery store was briefly evacuated Friday night after a chemical leak in the store. 

Lexington police said Friday night the leak was at the Food Lion on North Lake Drive. The chemicals came from a refrigerant line, according to Lexington County Fire Services.

No injuries were reported.

By 10 p.m., fire services say they'd fixed the leak. 

 

