Lexington Grocery Store Briefly Evacuated Due to Chemical Leak

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - A Lexington grocery store was briefly evacuated Friday night after a chemical leak in the store.
Lexington police said Friday night the leak was at the Food Lion on North Lake Drive. The chemicals came from a refrigerant line, according to Lexington County Fire Services.
No injuries were reported.
By 10 p.m., fire services say they'd fixed the leak.
© 2017 WLTX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs