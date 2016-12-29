Lexington Judge Found Guilty of Zoning Violations

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - A Lexington County judge in a public family dispute over zoning violations was found guilty Thursday on one of the charges against her.

A judge ruled Swansea Judge Shirley Sons is guilty of zoning violations for using a residential area for commercial use.

She had been accused of illegally operating a tree business and a heating and air conditioning business around her home on Dreher Street in Lexington which is right next to several of her family members who have an issue with the activity.

Lexington Prosecutor Cliff Koon and the town's witnesses said the constant influx of traffic and wood chips from the businesses is a serious concern and should not be going in a residential neighborhood.

The defense's witnesses said that vehicles from the businesses were on the property at times and said it had been that way for years.

Several family members testified for the defense and the prosecution.

At one point, a family member laughed while another testified.

Sons has to pay $257.50 for zoning violations.

She was found not guilty on a charge dealing with portable storage containers in residential areas.

Sons tearfully declined an interview after the verdict.

Sons' lawyer says it's been an emotional and tough dispute between family members.

He says they are still discussing next steps.

