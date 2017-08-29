Lexington Dad Arrested After Incident at His Child's School

Timothy William Browning (Photo: Lexington County Detention Center)

LEXINGTON, S.C.(WLTX) -– A Lexington man has been arrested after causing a disturbance Tuesday afternoon at Saxe Gotha Elementary School.



Timothy William Browning, 30, is charged with disturbing a school after deputies say he attempted to dismiss his child minutes before the regularly scheduled dismissal time, according to deputies.

Browning became disruptive in the school office and near his child’s classroom, officers say. Because of the the school went into temporary "lock out" according to Lexington School District One school information officer Mary Beth Hill. During a "lock out," a school does not allow anyone in or out of the building. Inside the school continues as normal.



Browning left the school after school administrators declined to dismiss the child. He then went to Lexington School District One’s headquarters to question district officials about the early dismissal process. Officers with the Lexington Police Department responded to the district office and detained Browning.



Deputies placed Browning under arrest at the district office. He’s being held in the Lexington County Detention Center while he awaits a bond hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

