Lexington Man Defrauded $51 Million from Federal Health Care Programs

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A Lexington man was found liable for defrauding Medicare and Tricare of over $51 million, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina.

Floyd Calhoun Dent III and co-conspirators, Robert Bradford Johnson and LaTonya Mallory, got physicians across the county to order medically unnecessary blood tests from Health Diagnostics Laboratory and Singulex by paying illegal kickbacks.

The defendants arranged for physicians to be paid $17 “process and handling fees” per referral and for the routine waiving of patient co-pays and deductibles.

HDL and Singulex then submitted fraudulent claims to federal health care programs Medicare and Tricare for payment for the medically unnecessary tests.

A federal jury gave the unanimous verdict on January 31 in Charleston.

