Lexington Man Facing Child Porn Charge

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - The South Carolina attorney general's office says a Lexington man is facing a child pornography charge.
Jereme Michael Bowman, 27, has been booked on a count of sexual exploitation of a minor second degree. Investigators say he was involved in downloading and distributing child pornography via the internet.
If convicted, he could face a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.
(© 2017 WLTX)
