Lexington Man Facing Child Porn Charge

Jereme Michael Bowman (Photo: Lexington County Detention Center)

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - The South Carolina attorney general's office says a Lexington man is facing a child pornography charge.

Jereme Michael Bowman, 27, has been booked on a count of sexual exploitation of a minor second degree. Investigators say he was involved in downloading and distributing child pornography via the internet.

If convicted, he could face a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

