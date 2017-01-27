WLTX
Lexington Man Facing Child Porn Charge

January 27, 2017

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - The South Carolina attorney general's office says a Lexington man is facing a child pornography charge.

Jereme Michael Bowman, 27, has been booked on a count of sexual exploitation of a minor second degree.  Investigators say he was involved in downloading and distributing child pornography via the internet. 

If convicted, he could face a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. 

