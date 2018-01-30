Lexington Man Gets 15 Days in Jail for Threatening Students

Christopher Glen Raines (Photo: Lexington County Detention Center)

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - A Lexington man has been sentenced to 15 days in jail for making online threats about high school students.

Christopher Glen Raines, 43, plead guilty to a charge of unlawful communication.

Prosecutors say Raines, who also goes by the online handle "AJ Blues," posted videos on Facebook and Twitter last September and October making threats to students at River Bluff High School. In at least one of the videos, Raines videotaped himself with a bow and arrow and used explosive arrowheads. During the recordings, he referenced students being put in body bags, prosecutors said.

In one post, he allegedly wrote: "This week’s prediction: RBHS students killed this week while committing crimes on private property."

He's originally asked for a jury trial, but on Tuesday, he agreed to a guilty plea in exchange for a lesser charge. He could have gotten up to 30 days in jail.

