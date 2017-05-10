(Photo: Sarah Longshore)

Saluda County, SC (WLTX) -- A Lexington County family is waiting for a life-saving kidney transplant. He is one of over 1,000 South Carolinians on the transplant list.

There are about 120,000 people on the national organ transplant waiting list. Over 1000 of those live in South Carolina. Marty Longshore is one of those waiting.

"As a mother you want to provide for your children no matter how old they are," said Beverly Simmons, speaking from her home in Saluda County. She is Marty's mother. She finds herself in a similar position when Marty needed his first kidney transplant years ago.

Simmons said, "The first transplant that he had, I was able to see him chase his dreams, knowing that he was able to accomplish things, and from a child he wanted to become a law enforcement officer."

Marty became a deputy, but due to his health he had to give up the job he always wanted. He still works with the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.

His wife, Sarah Longshore said, "He is doing a desk job. It's not quite what he wanted to be do, but he is so thankful that the sheriff's department continues to work with him and he is able to go into work each day."

Marty didn't want to be on camera, the dialysis and the normal day-to-day symptoms wears him out, that is why they need help.

Sarah said, "We are looking for a needle in a haystack." Marty is only compatible with 2% of the population, making finding a kidney even tougher.

Sarah said, "It is pretty difficult not knowing if or when a kidney is going to come. You hope and you pray for it every single day, but there are just no guarantees."

For now they will continue to wait for a life-saving kidney for Marty. They also encourage others to become organ donors as well, to help families just like theirs.

Simmons said, "If you can make that difference by donation, that is something money just can't buy."

The family has created the Facebook page - A Kidney for Marty. They are still looking for a donor, and there is a link on their page to register as a live donor.

According to Organdonor.gov, the demand for organs continues to grow quickly, but the number of donors and transplants only grows slowly.

In South Carolina, about 1.8 million citizens are registered as organ donors. Last year over 450 people's lives were saved in the state through organ donation.

