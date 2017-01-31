Lexington Man Shot Earlier This Month Dies at Hospital

File photo (Photo: WLTX)

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - A shooting that took place earlier this month in Lexington is now being investigated as a homicide.

Back on January 8th, 57-year-old David Washington was hit by gunfire when shots were fired into his home on Sumter Street in West Columbia.

He was hospitalized until his death this past Friday. Now deputies are looking for help solving this crime. They believe that there are several people with information about this case that could lead to an arrest.

If you can help, contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. You can remain anonymous and possibly receive a $1,000 reward.

