Lexington Man with History of Seizures Reported Missing

Monday Hope Wingard (Photo: Lexington County Sheriff's Office)

Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - Lexington County deputies say they're looking for a missing man who needs his medication.

Officers say 43-year-old Monday Hope Wingard hasn't been seen since October 31 near his Swansea home, although there was an unconfirmed sighting of him near the Edmund area in the county Tuesday.

Wingard was wearing a blue hospital scrub top and blue jeans at the time of his disappearance. According to investigators, he has a history of seizures, and doesn't have the medicine to treat his condition.

Wingard is six feet tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone who knows where he may be should call Crimestoppers a 1-888-CRIME-SC.

