Lexington Manhunt Suspect Arrested Christmas Morning, Deputies Say

Larry Christopher Richburg (Photo: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)

LEXINGTON, SC (WLTX) - The subject of a Lexington County manhunt last week has been arrested morning, according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.

Larry Christopher Richburg was arrested Christmas morning, according to a tweet from the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.

Richburg was the subject of a search near Longs Pond Road in Lexington County last Thursday after deputies say he ran away from a traffic stop. Investigators say Richburg was wanted on previous warrants for domestic violence, driving under suspension and failure to stop for blue lights.

