Lexington Mayor Says Traffic is Number One Problem

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - Lexington Mayor Steve MacDougall gave his 4th State of the Town address during Monday night's town council meeting.

He highlighted accomplishments made by the town during 2016, including the opening of the Icehouse Amphitheater, the body camera grant awarded to the Lexington Police Department and the launch of the Adaptive Computerized Signalization System.

"Traffic is our number one issue and that's something we look at on a daily basis," says Mayor MacDougall. "We look at that issue every day and how to solve that problem on our level. These roads are owned by the state and by the federal highway, but we are having to come up with the solutions to our problem."

Mayor MacDougall says traffic is a good problem to have, as the town continues to grow. The signalization system is currently on 12 traffic lights, the completed project will include 35. Along with traffic signalization, the town is waiting on the final plans for the one-way pairs along Lake Drive and Church Street.

"The project is expected to go to bid in the next 30-60 days, with completion this fall," says Mayor MacDougall.

Those listening to the address were pleased with what they heard when it came to traffic and downtown improvements.

"They are trying to address a lot of traffic concerns that we have as a small business," says DJ Stone, owner of The Blended Bakery. "It seems like they are addressing that. They are addressing building up the town and making it a better place for people to shop and experience, especially in the downtown area."

Stone is looking to bring his business downtown and wants to make sure that his customers won't be scared off by heavy traffic on Main St.

Another area that Mayor MacDougall is focusing on in the year 2017 is town growth. Last year the town acquired 325 acres of land. However, with growth comes infrastructure improvements. The East Main St. water line, that has been in the ground since 1925, is expected to be replaced and a sewer rehab project is underway.

For a complete look at the State of the Town address, check out the link the town of Lexington's website here.

