Lexington Medical Says Employee Records were Hacked

Lexington Medical Center (Photo: WLTX)

Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - The FBI is investigating after thousands of employee records at Lexington Medical Center hacked.

Hospital spokesperson Jennifer Wilson confirmed Thursday that there was an unauthorized access into their employee information database, known as eConnect/Peoplesoft, last week.

The hospital says no patient information is stored in that database. The hospital said the database contained current and former employees names, Social Security numbers, and W-2 forms.

The records date back to 1998. Approximately 22,000 documents were taken.

The hospital says they stopped the hacker from making further access, and brought in national cybersecurity professionals for help. State and law enforcement officials were also contacted.

The hospital sent a note to employees detailing what happened. The hospital says they're offering their employees free credit monitoring and identity theft protection services.

They've also created a confidential call center staffed with identity theft professionals to answer questions, and have provided information to employees on how they can help protect their identities and prevent fraudulent tax returns from being filed in their names.

