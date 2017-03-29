Kim McLemore has USC going all the way in the ESPN Bracket Challenge. Less than one percent of people in the bracket challenge picked USC to win in the Final Four. (Photo: WLTX)

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - Not all Gamecock fans had USC going to the Final Four this year in the ESPN Bracket Challenge.

However, Kim McLemore of Lexington, says she couldn’t pick any other team.

"I couldn't imagine, on the piece of paper, picking anybody but USC."

Not only did McLemore pick USC, but she also picked three of the four teams in the Final Four.

Per Sports Center, 106,192 people around the nation picked the gamecocks to go to the Final Four. That's less than one percent of the people who joined in on the ESPN bracket challenge.

"Lots of people thought I was crazy,” says McLemore. “My son, who's 13 said ‘Mom you're crazy, you're picking Carolina to go all the way?’ Yes, I am buddy. You gotta believe in your team."

"I picked Villanova to win the tournament, but that didn't work out too well for me,” says Bryson McLemore.

Bryson said he thought the Gamecock's would only win their first match up against Marquette.

"I didn't have too much confidence in them, but they did it and they got to the finals, first time ever,” says Bryson. “It's good."

Now he's cheering for them and watching his mother's bracket seal the deal.

"It's become the joke of the family a little bit, because I have the Gamecocks, but my family is like 'Why didn't I do the same thing?’" says McLemore.

While there's no money involved in McLemore's family bracket challenge, if the odd's keep moving in USC's favor, she could have bragging rights for the year. She has the Gamecocks winning in both the Men’s and Women’s brackets.

"You can just tell in the games, they aren't giving up,” says McLemore. “The fans are supporting them like crazy. You can hear Gamecock Nation on the TV. This is a huge deal for the University of South Carolina. As Dawn Staley, this is a lifestyle."

She says she would love to watch the Final Four games in Dallas or Phoenix, but she’ll be cheering for them at home, in her lucky chair.

