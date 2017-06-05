Lexington-Richland School District 5 Summer Feeding Program Underway

Brockman Elementary School gets gold level status from the Alliance for a Healthier Generation (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) --Lexington-Richland School School District Five will be participating in the Summer Food Service Program again.

Officials from the district say the program served more than 51,000 meals last year to families struggling to provide balanced meals for kids during the summer.

Meals will be provided on a first come, first serve basis for children between the ages of 2 and 18.

This year's participating locations include:

· Edventure's Children Museum, 211 Gervais St., Columbia

Lunch 11:00 – 1:00

Snack 3:30 – 4:00

· Irmo High School, 6671 St. Andrews Rd., Columbia

Breakfast 7:30-8:30

Lunch 11:30-1:00

· Dutch Fork High School,1400 Old Tamah Rd., Irmo

Lunch 10:30-12:30

· Harbison West Elementary, 257 Crossbow Dr., Columbia * Program starts on June 12

Breakfast 8:30-9:00

Lunch 11:30-12:30

· Irmo Village Apartments, 700 Chipwood Court, Irmo

Lunch 11:30-12:00

· Park at River Crest, 1510 St. Andrews Rd. Columbia, SC

Lunch 10:50 – 11:20

· Carriage House Apartments, 110 Amsterdam Dr., Columbia

Lunch 11:30 - 12:15 Tuesdays & Thursdays June 13- July 27th



The program will run from June 5th through August 4th.

Meals will not be offered on Fridays or on July 3rd and 4th.

