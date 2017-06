Water main break on Creps Street, Lexington (Photo: Lexington Police)

Lexington, SC (WLTX)- A road in Lexington is closed after a water main break Monday morning.

Lexington Police say Creps Street is closed between East Main Street and East Butler Street due to a water main break.

Map of the water main break on Creps Street, Lexington

That area is near where U.S. Highway 1 and S.C. Highway 6 meet.

We will keep you updated on air and online when it is reopened.

