Lexington Police need your help identifying two suspected vandals. (Photo: Lexington Police)

Lexington, SC (WLTX) -- Authorities are investigating after Lexington Middle school was vandalized.

PLEASE SHARE - LPD is seeking the identities of these two male subjects who are believed to have been responsible for a vandalism with property damage at the Lexington Middle School.



Please call 803-359-6260 and ask for Detective Zack Truel if you have information to share. pic.twitter.com/DPAeeid7DR — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) January 3, 2018

Police say that they believe two men are responsible for the damage.

Anyone with information about who these two men are are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

