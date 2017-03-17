Lexington Stabbing Victim's Parents Suing Cook Out Restaurant

LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) - The parents of a teen knifed to death during a fight in a Lexington restaurant's parking lot have sued the restaurant for not providing better security.

Media outlets report that the parents of 17-year-old Da'Von Capers, who was killed in the fight, are also suing 21-year-old Kierin Dennis. Dennis is the former student accused of stabbing Capers to death on Feb. 17, 2014.

The lawsuit alleges that Cook Out in Lexington failed to call law enforcement and failed to have security knowing that students would be at the restaurant prior to the rival basketball game of Dutch Fork High School and Lexington High School.

Jared Garraux, a lawyer representing Cook Out, says his firm just received the complaint and expects to file a legal response soon.

Dennis's attorney, Todd Rutherford, says Dennis acted in self-defense.

© 2017 Associated Press