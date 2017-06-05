Lexington To Reinstate Immigration Program

Lexington County is working to bring back a screening program that determines who is in the country illegally. (Photo: WLTX)

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - Lexington County is working to bring back a screening program that determines who is in the country illegally.

It's a part of a federal program called 287(g) and it only works post-arrest. When someone is booked into the Lexington County Jail they will be asked if they were born in the United States. If the answer is no, under the 287(g) program, their information would be screened through an immigration customs enforcement program to check their legal status.

If they're in the country illegally deportation proceedings can start. The memorandum has been signed by Sheriff Koon, the department says a deputy has already been trained they just need one last meeting for the official reinstatement.

Lexington County Sheriff's Department is the only department participating in the Midlands.

