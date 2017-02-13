Lexington Woman Charged With Attempted Murder

Tiffany Leigh Metze (Photo: Lexington County Detention Center)

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - Lexington County deputies have charged a woman with in connection with a shooting in Gaston.



Tiffany Leigh Metze, 24, is charged with attempted murder. Investigators say she and an unidentified manconfronted and shot the victim on February 5 at a home on Carrie Lane.



“Even though the victim was gravely injured, he was able to provide valuable information to our investigators as they worked this case,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “We’re still investigating this shooting and working to identify other people who believe were involved.”

To submit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers, call 1-888-CrimeSC



Metze is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center after a judge set her bond at $75,000.

(© 2017 WLTX)