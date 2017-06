Alena Kennedy (Photo: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)

Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - Lexington County deputies are searching for a missing woman who hasn't been seen in nearly two months.

Officers say Alena Kennedy, 36, was last seen on April 18 near Platt Springs Road.

Anyone with information on where she may be is asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIMES-SC.

