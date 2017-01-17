Life for Man Who Killed Newberry Salon Owner

Kenny Octavis Ruff (Photo: Newberry Police)

NEWBERRRY, S.C. (AP) - Prosecutors say a man has been sentenced to life in prison for shooting a Newberry salon owner in the head during a robbery after forcing him to unplug the business' surveillance system.

Solicitor David Stumbo said in a news release that a Newberry County jury found Kenny Ruff guilty of murder Friday evening.

Authorities say Ruff went into Leslie's Hair Salon in August 2015 to rob the business and killed 41-year-old Roberto Facio with a shot to the back of the head as the owner was on his knees.

Deputies found a trash bag with the salon's damaged surveillance system and Ruff's shirt the next day in a trash bin at a nearby apartment.

Stumbo says the FBI helped retrieve the surveillance footage, which was critical to convicting Ruff.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.