Likely Tornado Causes Widespread Damage in SC

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) - Meteorologists at the National Weather Service in South Carolina said they are "reasonably confident" that a tornado touched down in a portion of the state.



Weather service meteorologist Lauren Carroll told The Herald-Journal of Spartanburg that the office strongly suspects there was a tornado, adding that radar indicated there was debris flying through the air on Monday.



The National Weather Service won't be able to confirm tornado activity until survey teams are dispatched on Tuesday and more data is reviewed. Carroll said the weather service will likely survey several areas across the Upstate for suspected tornado activity, but will focus primarily in Spartanburg County.



The S.C. Highway Patrol reported approximately 20 accidents in Spartanburg County, as well as traffic light malfunctions and trees down in roadways during the afternoon.

