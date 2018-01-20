Lindsey Graham, Joe Wilson Respond after Government Shutdown

Lindsey Graham (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - South Carolina lawmakers are responding after a Senate vote against a short-term spending bill forced a government shutdown at 12:01 a.m. Saturday.

One of the bill's "no" votes, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina), stated he is "hopeful" for bipartisan support of a proposal by Sen. Mitch McConnell:

“Leader McConnell mentioned last night he was willing to make a proposal for a CR through February 8 and seek resolution on immigration, disaster relief, military and government funding, CHIP, and other health care related issues. I would support such a proposal.



“I also agree with Senator McConnell we are close to a resolution on all these issues.



“After extensive discussions with Senators, on both sides of the aisle, I believe such a proposal would pass if it was understood that after February 8, the Senate would move to an immigration debate with an open amendment process if no agreement has been reached with the White House and House of Representatives.



“This will guarantee the Border Security/DACA issue will be brought forward with an open amendment process for resolution no later than February 8th. I’m confident we can find a solution to Border Security/DACA once we start the process. Success on this will lead to a breakthrough on all other issues.



“After my discussions with numerous senators on both sides of the aisle last night it is clear to me a commitment to move to immigration after February 8th is the key to ending the government shutdown and finding resolution on all the outstanding issues.



“However, having the time only matters if there is the will to get the job done. General Mattis’s statement yesterday that defense cuts and continuing resolutions have done more damage to the American military than any enemy on the battlefield was very sobering. Military necessity —combined with the reality that DACA recipient lives will soon be turned upside down — provides the incentive for Congress to get it right once and for all.



“In light of these realities, I’m hopeful there will be overwhelming bipartisan support for the February 8 proposal.”

U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson (SC-02) blames Senate Democrats for the shutdown in a statement:

“Last night, I was disappointed to watch Senate Democrats oppose a clean spending bill that would have kept our government open and reauthorized the Children’s Health Insurance Plan for six years. Senate Democrats are just trying to distract families from President Donald Trump’s successes on his first anniversary in office.



A government shutdown does not benefit anyone, and it causes irreparable harm to our military. Over 100,000 National Guardsmen will be sent home from weekend training, and over two million service members will have their pay disrupted by Senate Democrat’s partisan politics. This is unacceptable.



Sadly, Democrats have chosen to hold adequate funding of our troops serving in harm’s way across the globe and children in need of a long-term fix for their health insurance hostage over immigration legislation. It is time Democrats in both the Senate and House stop playing politics and fund the government, it is what their constituents and their country expect of them.”

