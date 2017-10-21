Liquid Sprayed on Food was Fecal Matter, Tests Confirm

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - Authorities have confirmed that the foul brown liquid sprayed onto produce at a South Carolina grocery store was fecal matter.



Charleston police also say in a news release that another charge has been filed against the former contractor who's accused of spraying the liquid on Oct. 15 on produce at a Harris-Teeter. Pau Hang now faces one count of malicious tampering with a human drug product or food item in addition to one count each of trespassing after notice and malicious injury to property.



The 41-year-old Hang was being held on a total bond of $200,465. Jail records don't list an attorney.



A police report says the store manager called 911 after seeing Hang in the store. The former contractor was ordered to stay out two years ago.

