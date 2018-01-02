List of Schools Delayed, Closed on Wednesday

Back of school bus with a sign (Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Multiple school districts in the Midlands have chosen to either delay or close schools Wednesday due to the extreme cold or threat of wintry precipitation.

The following districts are delaying class:

Calhoun County Schools - 2 Hours

Fairfield County Schools - 2 Hours

Kershaw County Schools - 2 Hours

The following districts will be closed:

Orangeburg District 3

Orangeburg District 4

Orangeburg District 5

Temperatures are expected to dip into the teens for the entire region overnight, and likely won't be above freezing until after 12 p.m. Some areas may dip into the single digits.

In Orangeburg and Clarendon Counties, a winter storm watch is in effect, meaning those areas could see snow.

