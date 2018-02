(Photo: Michael Shultz)

Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - Two people have died and dozens have been injured after an Amtrak train and a freight train collided in Lexington County.

The incident happened just after 2:30 a.m.

Full Coverage: Two Dead After Amtrak Train Crashes in South Carolina

Live coverage of the incident can be found in the video player above.

© 2018 WLTX-TV