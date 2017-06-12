LIVE: Clemson Honored at White House for Winning Title

(Photo: Clemson Football)

Washington, D.C. (WLTX) - Clemson's national championship football team is being honored by President Donald Trump.

A formal ceremony is taking place at 3 p.m. You can watch the live stream above.

Several members of the team, including quarterback Deshaun Watson, are now in the NFL, of course. But last week, Tigers Head Coach Dabo Swinney said Watson and some others were expected to attend.

Clemson won the championship in January, defeating Alabama 35-31 on a touchdown scored right before the end of the game. It was the Tigers' first national title in football since 1981.

