LIVE: Federal Investigators Give Update on Amtrak Crash

(WLTX) - Federal investigators are giving an update on the investigation into the fatal Amtrak crash in Lexington County.
The National Transportation Safety Board's comments are set to begin at 4:30 PM Eastern.
Early Sunday morning, an Amtrak train crashed into a parked CSX train near the Charleston Highway. A conductor and engineer aboard the Amtrak were killed, and 116 passengers were hurt.
No one was aboard the CSX train.
Investigators have said a train switch was in the wrong position before the crash, which caused the Amtrak to go down the incorrect set of tracks.
