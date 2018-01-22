WLTX
Close

LIVE: Funeral of Slain York County Deputy Mike Doty

wltx 11:58 AM. EST January 22, 2018

York County Deputy Mike Doty will be laid to rest Monday at Noon at Calvary Church on Pineville-Matthews Road in south Charlotte.

Doty was shot and killed in the line of duty last week

 

© 2018 WLTX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories