LIVE: S.C. State Remembers Orangeburg Massacre on 50th Anniversary

An Orangeburg Massacre Memorial sits in the middle of SCSU's campus. (Photo: WLTX)

ORANGEBURG, SC (WLTX) - This morning at 11 a.m., South Carolina State University will remember those wounded and killed in the Orangeburg Massacre on the 50th anniversary of the bloodiest civil rights event in South Carolina's history.

The keynote speaker will be CNN analyst and former lawmaker Bakari Sellers, son of Cleveland Sellers Jr. A civil rights activist, Cleveland Sellers Jr. was wounded in the shooting and was the only person convicted and sentenced to prison in connection with the protests.

