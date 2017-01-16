Living Out Dr. King's Dream

Hundreds of people were at the State House to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Hundreds of people were at the State House to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

He's of course celebrated as a man of peace and someone who literally gave his life fighting for equal rights for all.

Several speakers at King Day at the dome said there’s still more work needing to be done.

They talked about education improvements, voting rights and affordable housing.

We spoke with several attendees who said respect and love will continue to bring Dr. King's dream to life of all being treated equally.



“Dr. King was addressing race, racial justice, but at the same time class struggle, economic justice and these were merging together, so it's my interest to continue this type of unified front of strategy between racial justice and economic justice,” Daniel Deweese explained.

“We are taught to love God and love our neighbor. And when we love our neighbor, we support their getting healthcare, they having high quality education, safety from assault by guns, equal voting rights,” Arlene Andrews said passionately.

“We have to remember that this is about all of us, it's not about black, it's not about white, it's about all of our community and our community is one and we need to represent it as one,” Veronica Brisco said.

“Of course understanding, that's the key. We've got to recognize everybody's differences and just cause we don't see something the same way, doesn't mean that we can't move in the same direction to achieve the same goal,” Tremayne Matthews said.

