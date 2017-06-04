Lizard's Thicket on Elmwood Shuts Down for Renovations

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Anderson Deputy Dies in Training Exercise
-
Meg Sullivan's Lunch Surprise
-
Drift Jam Raises Awareness for a Cause
-
Father, Son Reunited During Ft. Jackson Celebration
-
Powerball June 3, 2017
-
Sunday Forecast with Daniel Bonds
-
Surveillance Video of Thursday's Hit-and-Run
-
Columbia Police Investigate Hit and Run
-
Floating Concert on Lake Murray Saturday
-
Man Accused of Wearing Dress to Rob Bank Identified
More Stories
-
Kershaw County 6-Year-Old Hospitalized After…Jun. 4, 2017, 7:57 p.m.
-
Strong Storms, Flash Flooding PossibleJun. 4, 2017, 6:49 p.m.
-
Ariana Grande leads emotional One Love show for ManchesterJun. 4, 2017, 12:02 p.m.