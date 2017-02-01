Loaded Gun Found in Midlands Student's Bookbag

File photo (Photo: Associated Press)

Sumter, SC (WLTX) - Sumter police say they took an eighth-grader into custody who had a loaded gun in his bookbag.

Officers say a school resource officer at Bates Middle School was asked to check out a smell of smoke in the boys bathroom. That eventually led them to the boy, who they escorted from class for questioning about cigarettes.

When officers searched his book bag, they say they found a loaded handgun.

Sumter police say they believe this to be an isolated incident. They are not sure yet why the boy had the weapon.

The child has been taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

