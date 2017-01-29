Local Attorney Discusses Immigration Order

Columbia Attorney Sue Berkowitz

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- There are still a lot of questions surrounding the executive order by President Donald Trump, denying all refugees and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

The overarching ban, which remains in place, suspends the entry of all refugees to the United States for 120 days, halts the admission of refugees from Syria indefinitely and bars entry for three months to residents from the predominantly Muslim countries of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

News19's Mary Sturgill sat down with Attorney Sue Berkowitz from the SC Appleseed Legal Justice Center to discuss the executive order and some of the legal steps being taken against the order.

