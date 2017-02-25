Local Business is 'Complete Loss' after Overnight Fire

Overnight fire at 3610 N Main St (Photo: Columbia Fire Department)

COLUMBIA, SC - (WLTX) -- Crews from the Columbia Fire Department responded to a blaze that left a business completely destroyed and roads blocked Friday night.

Officials say they arrived at Sandy Run Towing located at 3610 North Main Street at just before midnight. North Main Street, between Miller Avenue and Cook Avenue, was closed for nearly an hour while firefighters battled the flames.

Officials say several vehicles inside the business are also damaged. No one was inside the building when the fire started and their are no injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

