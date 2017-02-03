Local Civil Rights Activist Honored During Annual Banquet

James Felder's life and legacy were honored during an annual banquet by the Friends United as a Neighborhood Developmental Society. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - It's not every day that you get to be a part of history. It's even more rare to see how your history has impacted those who came after you. James Felder, has been a major part of history, both in South Carolina and around the nation.

His work with voter and civil rights earned him the honor of being a pallbearer at President John F. Kennedy's funeral. He was also one of the the first African-American Representatives in the South Carolina House. Felder is also an author and historian. His list of accomplishments goes on and on Friday night he was honored.

"I'm very happy to be here, to be alive and to at least look back and reflect a little bit on my life," says Felder.

Over the years he has seen his community grow, and he says he's pleased with the recent civil rights movements.

"My starting point was with the sit-in's and SNCC, the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, today what do we have? Black Lives Matter, which they are doing what we did back in my day," says Felder. "So generations change, but they get involved in movements and that's what you need to do. I may not agree with their methods, but folk didn't agree with our methods back then in 1960, but what can I say. As long as they are involved, that's what matters."

Oveta Glover, president of the Friends United as a Neighborhood Developmental Society (FUNDS), says they have been putting events on, showcasing South Carolina's black history, for more than a decade.

"We're told history, but we're not told the history that surrounds us," says Glover. "It's so important for our youth, people in general, our communities to know who lives next door."

"It started out with three and now we have 38 African American lawmakers," says Representative Leon Howard. "We also have a lot of black judges around the state because of Rep. Felder, So we must continue his legacy."

With decades of work under his belt, Felder continues to help his community by serving as the president of the South Carolina Voter Education Project. He says that the number of Black votes has dropped in recent elections.

"I want to see us go to the ballot box more for every election, school board, the whole nine yards."

Felder says he was honored by the night, dedicated to his legacy, and he hopes to pass the torch to future leaders.

