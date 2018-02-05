Local Deputies Warn Facebook Users About Sharing Facebook Video

Stock Image (Photo: Thinkstock)

NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC (WLTX) - Newberry County deputies are warning Facebook users not to share a child pornography video on Facebook for any reason, including well-intended efforts to help catch the adult assaulting a young child.

The Newberry County Sheriff's Office says it has received a number of reports of Facebook users sharing a video that shows what appears to be child pornography involving an adult man and a very young child. They say the video has gone viral on Facebook in a short period of time.

Deputies say this video is typically shared through messenger in an effort to be helpful in catching the man seen in the video. The problem with sharing the video, according to officers, is that the victim is exposed to more shame and victimization every time it is shared and viewed.

"You not only create a viral video, but also a viral victim," deputies say.

Moreover, you are possessing and disseminating child pornography, according to deputies.

If your receive any image or video that you believe depicts child pornography, deputies say you should report it immediately to Facebook (or other social media sites as appropriate) and then contact your local law enforcement agency.

Facebook has launched an investigation with law enforcement into the video in question, according to the sheriff's office.

