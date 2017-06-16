Emanuel 9 (Photo: CBS News, Devetta Blount)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) The two-year anniversary of the Mother Emanuel AME Church shooting where nine black parishioners were shot and killed during a bible study in in Charleston is Saturday June 17.

One of the events planned in Columbia is the 'Nine at Nine' event at Hand MIddle School.

The event will take place from 8:58 PM-9:09 PM at the school's track at 2600 Wheat Street. After brief remarks, there will be nine minutes of silence from 9-9:09 PM to reflect on the victims. If you plan on going you are encouraged to bring flashlights or phones with lights to illuminate the night sky during the ceremony.

