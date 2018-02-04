Local Hospitals Flooded With Patients from Train Derailment

An Amtrak train derailed after it struck a freight train in Cayce, SC on Feb. 4, 2018 (photo courtesy Michael Schultz) (Photo: WXIA)

Lexington, SC (WLTX) - Several Midlands hospitals are treating patients from the Amtrak train derailment.

Palmetto Heath officials say they have received 62 patients: 59 adults and 2 children.

We know one person is in critical condition and two others in serious condition. Right now, others are being evaluated for serious conditions.

Each of its Columbia-based hospitals have also received patients. Palmetto Health Baptist received 5 patients, Palmetto Health Baptist Parkridge received 9 patients and Palmetto Health Richland 48 patients.

Officials tell us they have 2 patients expected to be admitted. Based on the patient's conditions, most patients will be evaluated, treated and released but some are still be evaluated.

Lexington Medical Center is also seeing patients. We are told 27 had minor injuries and have been discharged.

