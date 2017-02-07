Local Jewelry Store Deals with Heartbreaking Break-in

(Photo: Unforgettable Fine Jewelry)

COLUMBIA, SC - (WLTX) One local, family-owned jewelry store found a way to turn a heartbreaking event into something to laugh about just before Valentine's Day.

Unforgettable Fine Jewelry posted on their Facebook page that someone attempted to break in the store saying "We had an early Valentine's Day shopper this morning. Thankfully everything but the window is intact. So here's to finding your diamond in the rough today."

Office manager Victoria Boozer told News19 that the incident happened early Tuesday morning at around 5:45 a.m. when no one was working. Boozer says nothing was stolen and it is the first time something like this has happened to the business located on Devine Street, just outside of Five Points.

She says she's noticed more people stopping by to point and smile at their message and to check on the workers inside. The store will remain open as it undergoes repairs.

