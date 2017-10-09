Lockouts Lifted at 3 Richland Schools, Deputies No Longer Searching in Area

File Photo (Photo: WLTX)

Blythewood, SC (WLTX) - Richland School District Two says all lockdowns and lockouts have been lifted at three Blythewood area schools following a brief suspect search.

The district said just before 1 p.m. Monday that the restrictions had been allowed to ease, as deputies are no longer looking for the people in that area.

Earlier, the district sent a note to parents that Blythewood High and Blythewood Academy were placed on lockout, and Bethel Hanberry Elementary School was put on lockdown. All of this was done as a precaution.

A lockout means no one is allowed to enter or leave the building, but normal activities are allowed to continue. A lockdown means students are not allowed to leave their classrooms.

All normal activities have now resumed at the schools.

Richland County deputies say there was a chase this morning around 11 a.m with a stolen car that had three juvenile suspects in it. All of the suspects were taken into custody.

Deputies had earlier said that they were searching for four suspects, but later clarified that there were just three.

No one was injured during the incident.

