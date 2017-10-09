Three Richland Schools Affected Due to Suspect Search Near Blythewood

File photo (Photo: WLTX)

Blythewood, SC (WLTX) - Several schools in the Blythewood area are not letting out students while a search for suspects is taking place.

Richland School District Two sent a note to parents that Blythewood High and Blythewood Academy were placed on lockdown, while Bethel Hanberry Elementary School was put on lockdown. All of this is as a precaution.

A lockout means no one is allowed to enter or leave the building, but normal activities are allowed to continue.

Richland County deputies say there was a chase this morning around 11 a.m with a car that had four suspects in it. Two of the suspects were taken into custody, but the other two remain at large.

It's not known yet why officers were searching for the people. We also do not have a description on the two who are still wanted.

Anyone in that area who sees something suspicious should call 911.

