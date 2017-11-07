Lockdown Lifted at USC Upstate After Shooting Near Campus

(Photo: WSPA)

SPARTANBURG, SC (WLTX) - USC Upstate has lifted the campus lockdown after a shooting near campus Tuesday afternoon.

Police had been searching for a suspect after one person was shot near USC Upstate on Tuesday afternoon.

A spokeswoman with USC Upstate told WSPA one person was shot at Campus Edge Apartments, which is a private apartment complex located beside the college.

The spokeswoman said the victim’s injuries do not appear life threatening and the suspect ran after the shooting, fueling fear he may be on campus.

The university said the suspect is a black male wearing khaki pants and a grey hoodie carrying an automatic weapon.

It is unclear if the suspect is now in custody.

The entire campus was on lockdown for a little longer than an hour.

