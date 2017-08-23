Lockdown Lifted for Both Schools Affected by Manhunt for Suspect

(Photo: WLTX)

Richland County, SC (WLTX) - A lockdown has been lifted for two Richland School District One schools affected tby he search for a dangerous fugitive in Richland County Wednesday afternoon.

Richland School District One says Mill Creek and Caughman Road Elementary schools were on lockdown as a precaution while law enforcement officers searched the area near the schools. However, Caughman Road has reopened around 4:30 p.m., and an hour later, students were allowed to leave Mill Creek.

RELATED: Latest Details on the Search for the Suspect

The suspect is Reginald Campbell. He's wanted out of Texas on a charge of attempted capital murder, but has ties to this area.

Deputies say they have recovered a gun in that area, but they don't know if he has another.

Campbell is apparently wearing black cargo shorts, only one shoe, and has no shirt. He is 6 feet tall and weights 170 pounds.

People who see him are asked to call 9-1-1.

% INLINE %

© 2017 WLTX-TV