Lockdown Lifted for Both Schools Affected by Manhunt for Suspect

Richland County, SC (WLTX) - A lockdown has been lifted for two Richland School District One schools affected tby he search for a dangerous fugitive in Richland County Wednesday afternoon.
Richland School District One says Mill Creek and Caughman Road Elementary schools were on lockdown as a precaution while law enforcement officers searched the area near the schools. However, Caughman Road has reopened around 4:30 p.m., and an hour later, students were allowed to leave Mill Creek.
The suspect is Reginald Campbell. He's wanted out of Texas on a charge of attempted capital murder, but has ties to this area.
Deputies say they have recovered a gun in that area, but they don't know if he has another.
Campbell is apparently wearing black cargo shorts, only one shoe, and has no shirt. He is 6 feet tall and weights 170 pounds.
People who see him are asked to call 9-1-1.
