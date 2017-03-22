Lockheed Martin Moving F-16 Production to South Carolina

(Photo: JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images) Restrictions)

Lockheed Martin is moving production of its F-16 fighter jets to Greenville.

Leslie Farmer, communications lead for Lockheed's Greenville operations, told The Greenville News on Wednesday the air defense company production will be moving from Fort Worth Texas, to Greenville, primarily for economic reasons.

The move was first reported by Defense One at www.defenseone.com.

Farmer said the last F-16 in Fort Worth will be delivered from the facility in September, and there will be about a two-year period before the company completely transitions to Greenville at the Lockheed facility at the South Carolina Technology and Aviation Center, or SCTAC.

Farmer wouldn't say what kind or even if Greenville County had provided any tax incentives to the company.

"Certainly, the fact that South Carolina is a right-to-work state ... is an advantage we have here, and it helps our rate structure from an affordability standpoint," she said.

Greenville County Chairman Butch Kervin deferred comment to the Greenville Area Development Corporation, which deferred comment to Lockheed Martin.

The move from Fort Worth will bring about 250 jobs to Greenville, Orlando Carvalho, executive vice president of Lockheed Martin's Aeronautics business area told Defense One.

Farmer said the company will likely hire in Greenville and much of the workforce in Fort Worth will be absorbed and continued on the company's F-35 Joint Strike Fighter assembly line.

"It's not a huge footprint," Carvalho told Defense One. "It's not the mile-long factory you saw with the F-35."

