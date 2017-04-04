Lockout Lifted for Richland District Two Schools

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Two Richland County School District Two schools were on lockout for part of Tuesday afternoon while Richland County deputies searched for a suspect in the area.

The Richland County Sheriff's Office says a deputy was questioning a juvenile in the 2100 block of Faraway Drive, when he ran away and they gave chase. Deputies say they were not sure if he had a weapon.

Two schools in the area went on lockout status as a precaution shortly after 1 p.m. Richland Northeast High School, located at 7500 Brookfield Road, and Conder Arts Integrated Magnet School, located at 8040 Hunt Club Road, were on lockout for about and hour and a half. The lockout was lifted around 2:30 p.m.

As of 3 p.m., deputies say the juvenile has not yet been located. Deputies say concerned citizens lead them to The Corner Apartments on Satchel Ford Road. There, deputies observed several juveniles and located a handgun believed to be that of the juvenile who fled, according to investigators. Deputies say they will continue to investigate the incident.

According to the District Two website, a lockout is put in place in response to a general threat to the area or campus. All entrances are locked and no one is permitted to leave the building. Normal instructional activities continue while staff and school resource officer(s) monitor the halls. Anyone entering the building will be required to state the reason they need to come in (pick up a student for a doctor’s appointment) and show a photo ID.

