Log Truck Accident Blocks Highway 601 at I-20

(Photo: @BennyWeathers)

Kershaw County, SC (WLTX) - An accident involving a log truck is blocking Highway 601 near Interstate 20.

Chief Dennis Ray with the Lugoff Fire Department said on Twitter that all lanes on 601 are blocked.

The collision involves two vehicles, one of which is the log truck. We're told the logs have spilled onto the road.

Injuries have been reported at the location, but it's unclear how severe they are. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

