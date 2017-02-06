Log Truck Overturns on Lexington County Road

(Photo: County of Lexington)

Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - A log truck overturned on Fish Hatchery Road in Lexington County Monday afternoon, causing some traffic slowdowns in that area.

The truck tipped over on the side of the 5600 block of the road. Pictures from the scene show some of the debris fell into the roadway; however, one lane was unaffected, so traffic could keep moving.

No one was hurt. It's not yet known what led up to the crash.

