Looking For A New Career? Here Are A Few Tips

South Carolina's economy is booming with new technology driven jobs. But a skills gap is leaving many high paying positions open.

For years, students were pushed into four year colleges leaving apprenticeships and skilled trades courses empty.

Now companies like Michelin, Boeing, BMW, Volvo and Continental are setting down roots in South Carolina and that means jobs in robotics, engineering, mechatronics, welding, and skilled trades are in high demand.

News 19’s Andrea Mock spoke with John Uprichard, from Find Great People. The South Carolina company is one of the fastest growing executive recruitment firms in the county.

Uprichard shared information on who companies are looking for and how you can get your foot into the door in a new career.

