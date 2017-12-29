Lottery Commission to Discuss Game Malfunction

Kenyatta McKeithan holds her lottery ticket that she believes is worth $500. However, lottery officals say the win was caused by a malfunction in the system. (Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A decision could come Friday afternoon about how the South Carolina Education Lottery will respond to what they call a malfunction that impacted the Holiday Add-A-Play game on Christmas Day.

Lottery players thought they won $500 on their tickets, but lottery officials say there was a malfunction that printed out more winners than it was supposed to. Lottery officials say on Christmas Day between 5:51 p.m. to 7:53 p.m. lottery terminals printed tickets with the same symbol repeated in all nine available play areas of the Add-A-Play ticket. They say winning tickets should have no more than five identical symbols on a single play.

The S.C. Education Lottery Commission will meet at 2 p.m. to discuss their response. News19 will pass along their decision as soon as it is announced.

